Joe Alwyn All Smiles On Date With Sarah Pidgeon Weeks Before Ex Taylor Swift's Wedding

Play video content Video: Joe Alwyn Steps Out with Sarah Pidgeon as Taylor Swift's Wedding Nears TheImageDirect.com

Joe Alwyn sure does have a type ... 'cause the actor's been spotted getting cozy with actress Sarah Pidgeon ... and the Taylor Swift resemblance is pretty hard to miss!

Seriously, just look at these pics ... the British star clearly isn't wallowing over his ex's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce ... 'cause he was looking downright giddy on a date night in NYC with the hottest actress of the moment.

The pair couldn't have looked more into each other if they tried ... with Sarah throwing an arm around Joe and the two laughing away like a couple of teenagers with a crush.

Joe and Sarah even kissed at one point.

Romance reports only surfaced recently, and neither has publicly confirmed anything just yet ... but based on these snaps, we're guessing it's only a matter of time!

It's not hard to see why Joe's smitten ... Sarah's tall, blonde, and bears a striking resemblance to his ex Taylor. Heck, she even stars in Hulu's "Love Story" ... which Swifties will know shares a title with one of pop icon's biggest songs.