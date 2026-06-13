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UFC Freedom 250 Superstars -- Who'd You Rather?!

UFC Freedom 250 Superstars 💪 Who'd You Rather?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
UFC Freedom 250 -- Choose Your Champion!
Launch Gallery
Choose Your Leading Hunk Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Tomorrow!!! The sprawling lawns of the White House will be slammed with fist-flying action as UFC Freedom 250 brings some of the sport's biggest stars to the nation's capital.

From championship clashes to heavyweight fireworks, the historic event is set to deliver a knockout night in front of a uniquely American backdrop ....

Before the fighters step into the spotlight, can you identify the shredded studs from their bulked-up shots?!

Check it out!!!

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