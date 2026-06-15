Andy Reid Prepares For Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding With Tuxedo Fitting

Big Red's ready for the big day -- Andy Reid was recently fitted for his tuxedo ahead of the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding!!

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach hit up a local tailor with GM Brett Beach and head trainer Rick Burkholder last week ... showing the Super Bowl winner trying on his snazzy outfit for the July 3 extravaganza.

Peters Clothiers says Reid will be rocking a completely custom suit ... confirming that the dress code is far from casual.

It's also proof Chiefs Kingdom will be represented -- well, at least three K.C. staffers among the 1,000+ guests at Madison Square Garden.

It's no surprise Reid will be there -- not only is he Kelce's boss, but he also goes way back with Swift's pops, Scott.

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce's Not Distracted By Wedding Prep, Focused On Football Kansas City Chiefs

He joked in the past he had to cut back on cheeseburgers to make sure he could get into his suit ... but outside of that, he has remained pretty tight-lipped on any other details surrounding the ceremony.

It makes sense -- as TMZ previously reported, guests had to agree to a hefty NDA just to get invited to the thing.