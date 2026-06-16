Taylor Swift Stays Overnight at NYC Music Studio Ahead of Travis Kelce Wedding

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Spotted Leaving NYC Studio After All-Night Session Getty/Backgrid

Taylor Swift may be in the final stages of planning her highly-anticipated wedding ... but that ain't keeping her away from her happy place ... the recording studio!

The "I Knew It, I Knew You" singer was seen arriving at New York City's famed Electric Lady Studios on Monday night ... serving the poker face we know all too well ... and she stayed inside all night long.

Taylor was spotted heading out of the studio around 6 AM Tuesday morning ... wearing the same casual jeans and tee combo ... and smiling as she ducked into her vehicle.

She's clearly up to something ... and if fans have it their way, they'll find out sooner rather than later!

As you know, Taylor's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce at NYC's Madison Square Garden is the current talk of the town ... and we found out she's secretly building a massive stage for the event at a campus called Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania. TMZ also learned she'll have some of her musically-inclined pals hop on stage to take the mic during the celebration.

We broke the news -- Tay and Trav have invited more than 1,000 guests to their July 3 wedding celebration at MSG, though we now believe the actual wedding ceremony will be taking place somewhere else and MSG will be where everyone flocks afterwards.