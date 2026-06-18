Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion Buzzing with Pre-Wedding Activity

There is evidence Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York, and there is also evidence something wedding-related is going down at Taylor's massive, seaside Rhode Island mansion.

There was a lot of activity at Taylor's R.I. place Wednesday night. For starters, a woman who appears to be Taylor's best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, was on the balcony with a small child. Abigail has a child who will turn 2 in August.

A TikToker shot video Wednesday of 4 women on a rooftop balcony, 3 of whom were wearing black robes and a 4th -- a blonde woman -- wearing white.

An eyewitness who lives in the area tells TMZ ... the lights in Taylor's mansion are typically off, yet Wednesday night they were all on -- the house was lit up at around 8 PM.

What's more, there was a massive security presence at the mansion. Our eyewitness says he saw a security detail in the driveway as the gate opened and an SUV with tinted windows left the property. An armed guard stood by the gate until it closed.

The eyewitness also says he saw 2 armed guards with "huge binoculars" surveying the beach area.

As for what this might be ... well, the MSG celebration is scheduled for July 3rd, although it's feeling like the wedding might take place before that.

So, is this a wedding, a bachelorette party, or something else?