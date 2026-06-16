Wedding Planner David Tutera Advises How to Make MSG Suitable Venue For Taylor Swift

Play video content Video: Wedding Planner David Tutera Shares How MSG Could Become a Wedding Venue for Taylor Swift TMZ.com

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce will need to put some serious work into Madison Square Garden to make it a suitable wedding venue ... so says celeb wedding planner David Tutera.

The well-known wedding guru joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... and Harvey and Charles asked him how to keep MSG -- which can seat around 22,000 people -- from feeling like a cavernous blank space for their wedding celebration.

The MSG celebration could be attended by up to 1,200 people ... and Tutera says the goal is to condense the space to make it feel more intimate ... possibly by bringing in trees and other vegetation ... like something similar to Taylor and Travis' engagement setup.

The goal is to make people feel comfortable, Tutera says ... and not like they're wandering around this massive venue where the wedding celebration's playing out.

DT says the plan should be to make the space feel like it's not Madison Square Garden ... which is a head-scratcher because the couple's spending a fortune in order to book that specific venue. Of course, privacy's a major concern -- there are no windows to shoot photos of the event, a major score for the couple and their pals.

More recently, we've learned there's a massive stage being set up at the event ... with some of Taylor and Trav's famous friends planning on taking the mic during the event ... as well as the band they actually hired, of course.