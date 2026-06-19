Taylor Swift Bachelorette Party Buzz Grows in Rhode Island as Girlfriends Arrive

The mystery surrounding Taylor Swift's Rhode Island weekend is only getting deeper ... but the latest evidence suggests whatever's happening is taking place at her house, not at the ritzy Ocean House hotel next door.

TMZ obtained new photos Friday of the massive tent erected on the Ocean House lawn in Watch Hill, just a block from Taylor's beachfront mansion. While the structure is enormous, a closer look reveals little more than a large wooden dance floor inside. There are no tables, place settings, or other signs that the space is being readied for a wedding reception.

Play video content Video: Large Tent Set Up Near Taylor Swift’s Home Amid Wedding Rumors TMZ.com

We've spoken with two sources familiar with the weekend's plans who are adamant Taylor is not hosting an event at Ocean House. Instead, both sources insist the weekend is shaping up to be a bachelorette-style gathering centered around Taylor and her closest girlfriends.

On top of that ... TMZ has learned the wedding rehearsal that went down at Ocean House Friday was for another couple.

As TMZ previously reported ... Taylor's longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson, and several other women have been spotted around Taylor's property in recent days, while security around the estate has noticeably increased.

Adding fuel to the bachelorette theory ... Travis Kelce was recently spotted in Los Angeles hanging with several of his guy friends, leading some fans to wonder whether the couple may be celebrating separately this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Ocean House wedding is still on for Saturday, with permits showing roughly 220 guests and a fireworks display.

TMZ has learned the wedding is for a New York City couple, and the bride's mother told us ... "I wish Taylor Swift was here, but she's not." She insists she's heard nothing about Taylor getting married this weekend ... or at Ocean House at all.