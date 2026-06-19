Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Not Filed Marriage License In Rhode Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have wedding rumors swirling around their Rhode Island ties, but one thing hasn't happened yet ... they haven't filed for a marriage license in the town where she lives ... TMZ has learned.

Brian Patrick Kennedy, Speaker Pro Tempore of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, tells TMZ ... as of Thursday at 4:30 PM, no marriage license had been issued in Westerly for this weekend.

Westerly is home to Taylor's seaside mansion and a famous wedding venue a block away, Ocean House ... where a big wedding is being set up as we speak.

Kennedy says he's been in contact with Westerly's town manager, who confirmed nothing had been filed before town hall closed for the Juneteenth holiday. According to Kennedy, obtaining a marriage license through the Westerly Town Clerk's Office is a relatively simple process with a quick turnaround.

Play video content Video: Large Tent Set Up Near Taylor Swift’s Home Amid Wedding Rumors TMZ.com

One important note ... Rhode Island does not offer confidential marriage licenses like California, though marriage records are protected by state law and are not publicly accessible.

The update comes as speculation continues to build around Taylor's Watch Hill estate in Westerly, where TMZ obtained video showing unusual activity Wednesday at the property. The gathering sparked theories ranging from a bachelorette party to a pre-wedding celebration.

As TMZ previously reported ... Taylor and Travis originally planned a major celebration at Ocean House.

Our sources told us June 13 had been selected for the event, complete with a planned fireworks show ... but the celebration was moved to New York after details about the venue leaked.

Still, Kennedy says Taylor's famous Watch Hill property remains more than capable of hosting a major event.

He notes the singer recently completed significant improvements to the estate, making it ready for summer guests.

The oceanfront property spans more than five acres, providing enough room for large event tents while maintaining plenty of privacy.