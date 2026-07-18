Matty Healy Kisses Gabbriette Bechtel at Wedding Rehearsal, on Video
Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel Seal Practice Wedding Ceremony with a Kiss!
Matty Healy is one step closer to marrying model Gabbriette Bechtel -- the pair looked like they had a blast at their rehearsal ceremony Friday, even practicing their smooch when they were announced as husband and wife!
Check out the adorable clip -- the duo seems thrilled to be making their way down the aisle to practice for their big day ... seemingly exchanging vows and going in for a kiss complete with a romantic dip.
They were even dressed to the nines for the occasion -- the 1975 frontman opted for a black suit while Gabbriette chose to rock a long black coat that appeared to conceal a white gown underneath.
The pair then headed out of the Hollywood location in a black Rolls-Royce convertible ... and they were all smiles as they thanked the photographers for their well wishes. They ended up at the legendary West Hollywood spot, Rainbow Bar & Grill, for a party with their loved ones.
As you know, Matty's wedding comes just weeks after his ex, Taylor Swift, tied the knot with Travis Kelce in an all-out celebration in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker had a decade-long friendship with Matty before they are believed to have struck up a romance shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn in the spring of 2023. However, their fling lasted less than 2 months ... and Taylor went on to meet her future hubby in July of that year in the midst of her "Eras Tour."
Gabbriette and Taylor enjoyed their respective bachelorette weekends right around the same time, and now it's the model's turn to walk down the aisle!