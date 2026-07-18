Matty Healy Kisses Gabbriette Bechtel at Wedding Rehearsal, on Video

Play video content Video: Matty Healy BACKGRID

Matty Healy is one step closer to marrying model Gabbriette Bechtel -- the pair looked like they had a blast at their rehearsal ceremony Friday, even practicing their smooch when they were announced as husband and wife!

Check out the adorable clip -- the duo seems thrilled to be making their way down the aisle to practice for their big day ... seemingly exchanging vows and going in for a kiss complete with a romantic dip.

They were even dressed to the nines for the occasion -- the 1975 frontman opted for a black suit while Gabbriette chose to rock a long black coat that appeared to conceal a white gown underneath.

The pair then headed out of the Hollywood location in a black Rolls-Royce convertible ... and they were all smiles as they thanked the photographers for their well wishes. They ended up at the legendary West Hollywood spot, Rainbow Bar & Grill, for a party with their loved ones.

As you know, Matty's wedding comes just weeks after his ex, Taylor Swift, tied the knot with Travis Kelce in an all-out celebration in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker had a decade-long friendship with Matty before they are believed to have struck up a romance shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn in the spring of 2023. However, their fling lasted less than 2 months ... and Taylor went on to meet her future hubby in July of that year in the midst of her "Eras Tour."