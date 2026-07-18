Megan Fox Shades Exes While Clapping Back Against Hate on Lingerie Pics

Megan Fox has got a hell of a lot of humor -- she just clapped back at a hater while simultaneously shading her exes!

Here's the sitch -- Megan shared a slideshow on Instagram of gothic-inspired lingerie photos on Friday -- but one follower wasn't impressed, writing ... "This s*** is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40-year-old mom to be posting ... "16 year old tumblr s***."

The actress responded with an unexpected question -- "which one of my exes is this."

Megan, as you know, last dated Machine Gun Kelly beginning in March 2020 and got engaged to him in January 2022 ... but their relationship was rocky, and they split for good in late 2024 -- before they welcomed their baby girl, Saga, in March 2025.

The "Jennifer's Body" star later confirmed their pregnancy was an unplanned but "happy surprise."