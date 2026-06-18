Brian Austin Green Says He's Not Tempted to Like Megan Fox's Thirst Traps

Brian Austin Green doesn't have to fight the temptation to double-tap his ex Megan Fox's sexy pics online ... telling us he's happy in his relationship instead of pining for his former flame.

We got the actor at LAX on Thursday ... and we had to ask him about falling into the trap so many people online do ... gawking at Megan's bod when she shares sexy snaps.

BAG says he doesn't use social media like that ... still, he thinks it's up to each individual person whether they want to like their ex's pics ... and he says folks should always talk to their new partner about what they're comfortable with.

Brian also dove into co-parenting ... doling out some sage advice he's learned over the years. He shares three kids with Megan.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess made the airport trek with Brian ... and she gave us the low-down on her fiancé's dancing skills.