Eric Dickerson Tells Aaron Donald To Stay Retired, He Has Nothing To Prove!

Play video content Video: Eric Dickerson Says Aaron Donald Should Remain Retired TMZSports.com

Rams fans are dreaming of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald on the same team ... but one franchise legend is telling the retired defensive monster to stay just that.

TMZ Sports caught up with Eric Dickerson out at LAX this ... and we had to ask about the rumors that A.D. could dust off the helmet for another Super Bowl run with Los Angeles after acquiring Garrett from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

While he claimed he'd LOVE to see 35-year-old Donald put on that No. 99 jersey again (who wouldn't?) ... E.D. kept it real and said it's in his best interest to keep his ass on the couch on Sundays.

He's got a pretty good reason -- Dickerson said Donald has nothing left to prove after winning a Super Bowl, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and earning eight First-Team All-Pro selections.

That's one helluva career ... even if he left gas in the tank.