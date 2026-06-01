Myles Garrett Getting Traded To Los Angeles Rams In Blockbuster Deal

Myles Garrett is finally getting his wish -- just a year late -- as the Cleveland Browns superstar is being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 30-year-old will be sent to SoCal in a deal involving Jared Verse and several draft picks, according to Adam Schefter.

Garrett made noise last offseason when he requested a change of scenery ... but ultimately signed a four-year, $160 Million extension to stay in Orange and Brown with $123.5 Million of that being guaranteed.

Flash had 23 sacks in 2025 ... earning Defensive Player of the Year honors, his second time winning the award.

Garrett's only NFL home was Cleveland ... and he even became a part-owner of the Cavaliers. He was considered the best Browns draft pick since they returned to the NFL in 1999.

Verse was a first-round draft pick in 2024 ... and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and an Ohio native himself.

Garrett, on the other hand, had five first-team All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods ... but the ultimate goal has been to win a Super Bowl -- and his chances are getting that much better now that he's off to Los Angeles.

#Browns Andrew Berry says the Myles Garrett trade talks are underway but nothing is final: pic.twitter.com/tJ1AUweCOF @MaryKayCabot

When asked about Garrett's future on Monday, Browns GM Andrew Berry said "nothing is final" ... but all signs are pointing to this being a done deal.

Earlier in the day, Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters he was never guaranteed Garrett would be on the roster in 2026.