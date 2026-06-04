Play video content Video: Da Brat Says She Feels Sorry For Homophobes After Andy Ogles Anti-Gay Post TMZ.com

Da Brat's firing back at Rep. Andy Ogles' explanation for an anti-gay post on his social media account ... making it clear she's got little patience for homophobia.

We got Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, at LAX on Thursday and asked her about the Congressman telling TMZ DC his post about homosexuality having 'no place in America' was actually shared by a staffer, not him.

Play video content Video: Andy Ogles Will Not Clarify His Position on Homosexuality TMZ.com

Da Brat didn't seem too convinced by the explanation, telling us comments like that are the kind nobody wants to own once the blowback begins ... and she's sorry for all the homophobes out there.

Check out the full clip ... she says the post on the Republican's account was "dumb as f***," while Judy points out LGBTQ+ people aren't going anywhere just because others don't approve.

The couple also shared ways allies can support the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month.