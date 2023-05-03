Jesseca Dupart Addresses Sperm Donor Backlash, Da Brat's Jiminy Cricket Joke
Jesseca Dupart Genetics, Not Race Decided Our Baby's Donor And Brat's 'Jiminy Cricket' Joke Was 👎🏾
5/3/2023 5:21 PM PT
Da Brat's wife Jesseca Dupart is attacking the notion they intentionally chose a non-Black sperm donor for their upcoming baby ... and her explanation is pretty in-depth.
On Wednesday, Jesseca came through with a boatload of receipts and broke the whole thing down. The couple recently conducted an interview where they openly admitted their baby's donor wasn't Black after realizing they had limited choices in the gene pool.
Brat also quipped one of the donors looked like Pinocchio's pal Jiminy Cricket.
So, yeah ... you can see how that got lumped into all the donors being cricket-faced killas!!!
Jesseca revealed her existing medical conditions also cut down her chances of carrying a healthy baby, and noted the lack of Black donors in general.
She even cited a Fox5 NY article from March that reports Black men make up less than 2% of sperm donors nationwide!!!
After weighing their options, Jesseca says she and Brat went with the best match, regardless of race.
In spite of the backlash, Jesseca didn't hesitate to scold Brat for the Jiminy joke ... she agrees with the social media protests the remark was in poor taste.