Da Brat Pregnant At Age 48
Da Brat Pregnant at 48 'It's Been Quite A Journey'
2/21/2023 8:26 AM PT
Da Brat and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart are expanding their household roster, announcing the iconic MC is carrying a child at the age of 48.
There's a first time for everything -- Brat was the first female rapper to go platinum with her 1994 debut album "Funkdafied" and now she's expecting her first child, telling People, "It's been quite a journey."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Brat and Judy made the big reveal Tuesday, introducing Brat's baby bump in a shoot with photographer Derek Blanks ... with a gangsta motif to play into Brat's rapper exterior.
Brat understands there are some possible risks with the pregnancy, adding, "there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Brat and Judy already share Judy's three children together -- and the rapper had to overcome a few hurdles -- an embryo transfer that required surgery to remove fibroids and polyps from her body.
The couple says they chose an anonymous donor and will chronicle the pregnancy in Season 3 of their WE TV series "Brat Loves Judy."
Congrats to the soon-to-be proud parents!!!