Da Brat Gives Birth to Baby Boy with Spouse Jesseca Dupart

It's celebration time for Da Brat, who just had a baby boy ... the end result of her first, and very eventful pregnancy!!!

The record-breaking rapper gave birth Thursday evening in Atlanta to a 7-lb, 20-inch healthy son, and she and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart named their new arrival, True Legend Harris-Dupart.

Brat tells People she can't believe her son came from her while Judy says they pondered changing the child's name to "PERFECT" upon first impression!!!

Brat added, "Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined."

The couple just copped a new Tesla to assist with their expanding family -- should come in handy for some "legendary" road trips.