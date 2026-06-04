Rep. Ogles Won't Say If Homosexuality Has a Place in America

I Take Pride in Not Answering if Homosexuals Belong in America

Play video content Video: Andy Ogles Will Not Clarify His Position on Homosexuality TMZ.com

Rep. Andy Ogles says he's "mind blown" over a staffer he claims fired off a tweet on the Congressman's account, saying there's no place for homosexuality in America -- but Andy won't say if he shares the sentiment.

Charlie got the Congressman from Tennessee Thursday on the Hill, and he called the tweet "stupid" and "inappropriate." But Charlie pressed, asking him several times if he agreed or disagreed with the comment, and Ogles bobbed and weaved to avoid answering.

As Charlie noted, Ogles has made similar comments in the past about other groups, such as Muslims. The Congressman doubled down in that tweet, but remained firm ... a staffer wrote the homosexuality tweet, not him.