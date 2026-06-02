Ted Cruz Pushes Back On Rep. Andy Ogles Saying Homosexuality Has No Place in USA

No Place for Gays in America?!?

Senator Ted Cruz is publicly pushing back on a member of his own party ... splitting with Rep. Andy Ogles over homosexuality's place in America, generally, and specifically, Pride Month celebrations.

Our guy Jacob got Ted on Capitol Hill reacting to Congressman Ogles eyebrow-raising X post going after the LGBTQ community ... and he didn't hesitate to distance himself, saying, "the behavior of consenting adults is their business."

If ya missed Ogles' social media shot Tuesday morning, the U.S. Rep from Tennessee posted ... "Homosexuality has no place in America. Happy Nuclear Family Month."

Rep. Ogles' X post comes on the second day of June, which is nationally recognized as Pride Month ... though governors in Tennessee and Indiana have alternately declared June as Nuclear Family Month.

Rep. Ogles has long opposed same-sex marriage and repeatedly backed socially conservative positions on LGBTQ+ issues.

And he's kept that energy going recently too ... calling for an investigation into Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show and suggesting it amounted to broadcasting "gay sexual acts" during prime time.