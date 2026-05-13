Spencer Pratt is a Little Trumpy, and that's a Good Thing!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Nancy Mace Sees Shades of Donald Trump in Mayoral Candidate Spencer Pratt TMZ.com

Rep. Nancy Mace sees a little Donald Trump in Spencer Pratt, and she seems all in on the reality star becoming the next L.A. Mayor.

Charlie ran into the Congresswoman from South Carolina Monday, and she's putting Spencer's campaign in the "BRILLIANT" category. She's super impressed with the ad campaign, especially the A.I. spots which were produced independently by filmmakers.

LA is worth saving. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/GpQpnfsuJe @charliebcurran

As for the Trump comparison, yeah, Mace -- who's running for Governor of South Carolina -- sees it. She says Spencer owned Mayor Karen Bass during the Mayoral debate.

Charlie asks Mace about the recent passing of her dad ... it's a touching moment.

And check out Rep. Jack Bergman photobombing the chat.