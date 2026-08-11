Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Contacted By Dad Jon Voight After Coming Out as Gay

After He Came Out as Gay

Angelina Jolie's brother, James Haven, was contacted by his famous dad, Jon Voight, after he publicly came out as a gay man ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to James tell TMZ ... Jon, who has been open about his conservative views for years, called his son after seeing our report.

Our source said Jon told his son, "I now know who you are" and let out a little chuckle, which was a relief to James.

Jon tells TMZ ... he's very close to his son and loves him dearly.

We're told James felt loved by his father, along with many other friends, after his big announcement.

As TMZ first reported, James announced he was gay on a livestream with his ex-wife, Romi Imbelli on her Substack.

On the stream, James read a letter about his decision to come out. James didn't have the language back when he was a kid to explain how he felt. He said, "Like so many gay kids, I learned to question parts of myself long before I learned to celebrate them."

He added, "I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment, and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart.”