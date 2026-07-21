Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Files to Legally Drop 'Pitt' From Last Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is the latest of the former couple's children to ask a court to drop "Pitt" from her last name.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the 18-year-old filed a petition seeking to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The reason for the request is listed simply as "personal."

PEOPLE was first to report the news.

Vivienne has already been using the surname Jolie professionally, receiving a "Vivienne Jolie" credit in the Playbill for the Broadway production of "The Outsiders," which she helped produce alongside her mother.

Vivienne joins several of her siblings in seeking to distance themselves from the Pitt surname. As TMZ previously reported, Shiloh successfully petitioned to legally drop "Pitt" -- which she filed for 3 days after her 18th birthday. Zahara and Maddox have also filed petitions seeking to become Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie, respectively.

Sources close to Brad have previously told TMZ they believe Angelina has caused the rift between Brad and the children, and have said Vivienne's filing is the latest chapter in what they describe as a very sad, never-ending campaign to alienate the children from their dad.

Brad and Angelina finalized their divorce in late 2024 after years of litigation, but they remain embroiled in a legal fight over Château Miraval, the French winery they purchased while they were married.