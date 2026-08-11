Christian Obumseli's Attorney Explains Why Family Approved Courtney Clenney Plea Deal

Christian Obumseli's attorney is explaining why his family approved Courtney Clenney's plea agreement ... and he says it's the first step towards holding her accountable.

Larry R. Handfield tells TMZ ... Christian's family would have liked to see Courtney receive more prison time for pleading guilty to manslaughter -- she was sentenced to 6 years -- but they recognize no amount of prison time could ever bring Christian back.

He says the guilty plea not only makes Courtney a "convicted felon" ... but also "completely undermines the narrative that has been presented over the last four years, that she acted in self-defense when she took Christian's life."

Handfield notes the facts of the case demonstrate the two were in a toxic relationship ... but they also show "a documented pattern in which Clenney was the aggressor. She previously cut Christian in the face and stabbed him in the leg. On April 3, 2022, that pattern of violence ultimately ended with Christian's death after he was stabbed in the chest."

Play video content Video: Courtney Clenney Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter Local 10 News / Court TV

He also adds that cops were quick to try and close the case after the initial 911 call ... and, only after intervention by his law firm, were they "able to reverse the initial actions taken" by Miami PD.

Handfield says Christian's family hopes the guilty plea will provide a measure of accountability ... and reinforce the fact that his life mattered.

As you know ... the details of Courtney's plea deal were revealed in court Monday. She was sentenced to 6 years in prison -- but, with credit for time served, she could not be out in less than 2. Once released, Courtney will have to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment.