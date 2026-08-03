Courtney Love Wanted Cops to Hand Over Kurt Cobain's Death Investigation File

Courtney Love once asked the Seattle Police Department to give her their death investigation file on Kurt Cobain ... and keep zero copies ... a request one detective said was outrageous.

Kurt's widow made the demand in October 1995 ... about 18 months after the Nirvana frontman died by suicide in their Seattle home ... according to the "Who Killed Kurt?" investigative group, citing a newly unearthed document.

Courtney made the demand in a letter her lawyer sent to cops ... asking Seattle's then-police chief to hand over the entire file ... including photos from the scene.

As you know ... Kurt's death was ruled a suicide when he was found dead in his Seattle home in April 1994. The case was reviewed in 2014 ... and the outcome was the same -- Kurt shot himself.

Retired Seattle police Capt. Neil Low — who originally backed the suicide verdict but has since changed his tune to homicide — told the New York Post Love's ask was "absurd."

Police did not bow to Courtney's demand ... and Low said Courtney's camp was claiming multiple people were trying to make money by leaking info from the file.

Low says ... "How could there be public record compliance if the police gave everything to this attorney and his law firm? Where would the accountability be?"

Courtney has always agreed with police that Kurt died by suicide ... but she's been dogged for decades by folks who still believe Kurt was murdered and it was covered up.