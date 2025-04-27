Kurt Cobain's Smashed Guitar Sells For More than $100K

Kurt Cobain smashed this white Fender Stratocaster back in 1992 ... and, now it's smashing records -- bringing in a whopping sum at auction!

Dylan Kosinski -- president of popular music auction site Gottahaverockandroll -- tells TMZ … Kurt’s smashed guitar sold for $101,500 to a Texas collector when the auction closed yesterday.

The piece of music memorabilia sparked a bidding war on the site ... with five people making a total of 11 bids before a winner was ultimately crowned.

The minimum bid was $30K ... so, the guitar brought in a whole heck of a lot more money than initially thought.

As we told you ... this guitar was smashed during Nirvana's tour of Europe way back in '92 -- though it was restored to working order while the group was still on tour there.

The guitar was obtained by a crewmember who worked for Nirvana from 1991 to 1993 ... and, it was later authenticated by Big John Duncan -- a famous guitar tech known for his association with the band.

While this isn't the most a Cobain guitar has ever gone for -- one of his axes that he used in the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" sold for $4.5 million.