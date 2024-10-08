Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk Take Newborn Son to Pumpkin Patch

Frances Bean Cobain and her hubby Riley Hawk were in full-on doting parent mode this weekend, taking their newborn son Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk on a cute adventure to the pumpkin patch!

The first-time parents enjoyed a leisurely stroll, soaking up the cozy vibes at the festive event in Oceanside, California on Saturday, eyes fixed on their little one, with Riley sweetly cradling him in his arms.

They took their baby for a spin in the stroller around the fairground, and it looked like they were having the time of their lives as a happy little family.

Frances -- daughter of deceased Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and rocker Courtney Love -- welcomed their bundle of joy in late September, announcing it on IG.

As you might recall, Frances first went public about her relationship with Riley -- son of retired pro skater Tony Hawk -- in a '22 social post.