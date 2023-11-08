Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk Seen for First Time Since Wedding

Frances Bean Cobain and her new hubby, Riley Hawk, are bonded by matrimony -- and now it appears they're getting ready to call a new spot home for their early years.

Kurt Cobain's only daughter and Tony Hawk's oldest son were spotted out near their Oceanside, CA home Tuesday ... where they appeared to be getting situated in what looks to be a big move -- possibly even them settling into their newlywed nest.

The couple wasn't actually pictured together ... each running separate errands -- with RH doing the heavy lifting with the furniture, and Frances hitting a store.

Of course, what everyone wants to see is if they're rocking wedding bands ... and yes, they most certainly are. FBC has a traditional gold ring, whereas Riley has a sportier rubber one.

We broke the story ... their marriage certificate revealed they actually exchanged vows on Oct. 7 here in L.A. -- but it would appear they prefer to spread out closer to San Diego, albeit ... still right by the beach.

They've been linked as a couple since at least 2021 -- so a good 2 years of dating went a long way ... and their famous extended fams have obviously been introduced/mingled too.