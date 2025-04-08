Kurt Cobain's Smashed Guitar to Be Auctioned for $30K

Nirvana fans have something on the way ... one of Kurt Cobain's guitars is going up for auction -- and it's got quite a history with the late rocker.

TMZ has learned Kurt's white Fender Stratocaster -- which he used and smashed during Nirvana's 1992 European tour -- will be open to bidders starting Wednesday morning at 9 AM ET. If you're interested ... it'll set you back a minimum of $30K, which is the starting bid.

The guitar was heavily modified and repaired back to working condition throughout the popular tour -- which occurred as the band's 1991 album "Nevermind" skyrocketed them to stardom and helped bring alternative rock to the mainstream.

Kurt's personally owned and played left-handed Stratocaster was obtained by a former crew member who worked with Nirvana between 1991 and 1993. It was then authenticated and inspected by famed Nirvana guitar tech Big John Duncan ... so fans know it's the real deal.

Though the minimum bid is $30,000 ... another one of his smashed Fender Stratocasters from the '90s sold for over half a mil in 2023. That was after his blue 1969 Fender Mustang featured in Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" music video sold for an astonishing $4.5 million.

The rich piece of rock memorabilia is set to hit the market -- online at GottaHaveRockAndRoll -- just days after the 31st anniversary of Kurt's death. As you know ... he died from a gunshot wound to the head on April 5, 1994 at the age of 27.

While fans have speculated he was murdered over the years, a leaked copy of his alleged autopsy report made rounds last year thanks to a private investigator named Tom Grant.

The alleged findings claim a suicide note was left in his residence -- which is seen in our gallery of the crime scene -- and a 20-gauge semiautomatic shotgun was found still in his left hand.

The alleged report also says he died with a mixture of substances in his body ... and photos from the crime scene show a heroin kit and other paraphernalia in a cigar box.

Kurt left behind his wife, Courtney Love, and his daughter, Frances Bean -- who recently wed and had a child with Tony Hawk's son -- when he died. Now ... a fan has a chance to hold a piece of his legacy.