Rep. Andy Ogles Walks Back Anti-Gay Comment, Blames Staffer

Rep. Andy Ogles is taking back his anti-gay tweet that caused a stir Tuesday ... but claims he's not the one who posted it in the first place!

Check it out -- the Tennessee GOP rep told followers the "stupid, hurtful" message was posted by someone on his communications team when he was working on his farm and called it a "complete distraction" from his "America First focus." He also claimed the employee was reprimanded.

Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team.

The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded. @RepOgles

No word on the employee behind the tweet.

We told you all about it -- Ogles tweeted on Tuesday that "homosexuality has no place in America" and wished followers a "Happy Nuclear Family Month" -- an apparent dig at Pride Month, which kicked off Monday. The tweet was eventually deleted ... but after it made rounds online.

We caught up with Ogles' fellow Republican congressman Rep. Mike Lawler in Washington, DC after the tweet turned heads ... who slammed him as a "f***ing idiot" for isolating some of his fellow Americans.

Ted Cruz also pushed back on Ogles' statement, telling us ... "the behavior of consenting adults is their business."