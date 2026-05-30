Play video content Video: Karrueche Tran Calls Deion Sanders a 'Great' Birthday Gift Giver TMZSports.com

Deion Sanders is a Hall of Famer in the present department ... 'cause Karrueche Tran tells TMZ Sports she was certainly feeling the love on her birthday earlier this month.

We caught up with the stunning 38-year-old out at LAX recently ... and had to ask if the Colorado Buffaloes coach got her anything special for her big day.

While she didn't spill any specifics, Tran was clearly thrilled with her man's gestures ... as she referred to him as a "great" gift giver.

Tran said this was actually their second birthday of hers they have celebrated together ... but this one felt like their first as an "official" couple.

So, what's the secret to looking 30-great?? Start chugging coconut water now ... 'cause she said it's all about staying hydrated, getting plenty of R&R, eating healthy, and staying happy.

Tran and Sanders have been going strong for a while now ... and she has been a big source of support through it all -- even Coach's recent health issues.