Mike Vrabel Praises His Wife After Dianna Russini Scandal, 'I Love Jen'

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Publicly Praises Wife Amid Dianna Russini Buzz X/@patriots

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini seem to be moving forward with their respective partners ... 'cause the New England Patriots coach raved about his wife, Jen Vrabel, in a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

The Super Bowl winner was asked about his family-and-football balance ... as he admitted he needed to work on it following the photo scandal in which he was seen getting cozy with Russini.

Play video content Video: New Clip Shows Russini, Vrabel Setting Off on Boat TMZSports.com

Minutes ago, speaking with reporters, he claimed things are going "really good."

"I think that that's ... again, I appreciate my family is great. I love Jen. I love the boys. I love ... my personal friends."

He then discussed the Patriots' offseason progress before wrapping up his answer.

It's a sign both sides of one of the biggest NFL scandals of the year are doing just fine in the relationship department ... 'cause Russini was spotted kissing her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, on Mother's Day ... they even had a night out in NYC, two weekends ago.

Vrabel previously ditched Day 3 of the NFL Draft to get counseling ... and he and his wife jetted to Utah separately -- for whatever that entailed -- before he returned to the team a few days later.