Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Seeking Counseling Amid Russini Scandal, To Miss Part of Draft

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is seeking counseling amid his tawdry scandal involving former Athletics journalist Dianna Russini.

In a statement Wednesday, Vrabel said he would be headed to counseling this weekend while also spending time with his family outside of Massachusetts. As a result, Vrabel will miss Saturday's third day of the NFL draft.

In addition, Vrabel repeated his vow, promising to give his wife, Jen, their two sons, and the Patriots organization, "the best version of me that I can possibly give them."

Vrabel said he has "always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be."

He went on ... "This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Says He Had “Difficult Conversations” Amid Russini Controversy New England Patriots

On Tuesday, Vrabel addressed the scandal for the first time, describing the situation with Russini as a "personal and private matter," going on to say he's had difficult, yet positive conversations with his family and his team.