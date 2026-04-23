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Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Seeking Counseling Amid Russini Scandal, To Miss Part of Draft

Mike Vrabel Time For Some Counseling After Hugging Reporter

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is seeking counseling amid his tawdry scandal involving former Athletics journalist Dianna Russini.

In a statement Wednesday, Vrabel said he would be headed to counseling this weekend while also spending time with his family outside of Massachusetts. As a result, Vrabel will miss Saturday's third day of the NFL draft.

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© Page Six

In addition, Vrabel repeated his vow, promising to give his wife, Jen, their two sons, and the Patriots organization, "the best version of me that I can possibly give them."

Vrabel said he has "always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be."

He went on ... "This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result."

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TOUGH TIMES
Video: Mike Vrabel Says He Had “Difficult Conversations” Amid Russini Controversy
New England Patriots

On Tuesday, Vrabel addressed the scandal for the first time, describing the situation with Russini as a "personal and private matter," going on to say he's had difficult, yet positive conversations with his family and his team.

Page Six was first to report the story.

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