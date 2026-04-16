NFL Reporter Crissy Froyd Fired After Celebrating Dianna Russini's Resignation

The Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel sports scandal has claimed another victim ... NFL reporter Crissy Froyd, TMZ has learned.

Crissy tells us she was sacked on Thursday from USA Today ... just days after she blasted Dianna's resignation.

Crissy tells TMZ she's "beyond distraught" ... especially because Nancy Armour did a story for the network expressing a similar sentiment about Dianna without punishment.

Crissy said ... "I struggle to understand the positioning here after that was published, but that apparently I as an independent contractor cannot make my own statements on my own social media accounts."

She insisted her post doesn't stem from any sort of "vendetta" against Dianna ... and wasn't "actively waiting for the perfect moment" to call her out. Instead -- once Dianna posted her resignation -- Crissy felt she "could finally say something without being the only one."

The journalist tells us she was let go via email after a decade with the publication.

The outlet confirmed in a social media statement that they've ended Crissy's contract "effective immediately" and she got cut for her comments, writing ... "Her recent statements do not reflect our commitment to professionalism or uphold our principles of ethical conduct."

Earlier this week, Dianna shared her resignation letter to The Athletic ... which she submitted after she was caught canoodling with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Here's where Crissy comes in ... she replied to the post, speculating that Dianna would've gotten the axe if she hadn't resigned.

She accused Dianna of setting back women in the sports journalism field, writing ... "Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years."

Crissy added to TMZ ... "I am looking forward to what is next and I do walk away with my head held high. Have I become a martyr? We will see. But I hold zero regret and am beyond proud of my accomplishments."