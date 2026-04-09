LeSean McCoy Defends Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini, I See Nothing Wrong!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Everyone's talking about Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini ... but former NFL star-turned-analyst LeSean McCoy thinks the situation's a whole lotta nothing -- telling TMZ Sports he doesn't see anything wrong with the pics of the coach and reporter together.

We caught up with the Eagles great at LAX this week ... and asked him for his take on the duo appearing cozy while in Arizona for NFL meetings in pics obtained by Page Six.

A lot of folks are criticizing the Patriots' head coach and athletic journalist ... but Shady tells us as far as he knows, there's nothing, erm, shady, going on between the two married sports figures.

"I like Mike, I love Mike. I mind my business. They work together," Shady said.

"Everybody makes something big out of everything. He's a big-time coach, he's a big-time player. He was just in the Super Bowl, they got something to talk about. That's what happened."

"I ain't see nothing wrong with it."

Shady's words align with what both Vrabel and Russini said in separate statements to the outlet ... insisting it was an innocent interaction ... and claiming the pics did not show the rest of their group that was with them.