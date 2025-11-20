LeSean McCoy Joins TMZ Sports Live Stream To Talks Eagles, Tush Push, Charity Gala

Play video content TMZSports.com

Philadelphia Eagles great LeSean McCoy believes the defending champs are still the team to beat in the NFL ... and he explained why on the TMZ Sports Live Stream!!

Shady joined Babcock, Luca, and Lucas on the show this week to weigh in on the state of the Eagles ... and fresh off a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 11, he said they're not only the best in the NFC, but the whole NFL.

Losses to the Giants and Broncos don't have him in panic mode, either -- McCoy said bad outings are bound to happen from time to time ... but it doesn't mean anything necessarily needs fixing, and last season ending in "green confetti" is proof.

As for the A.J. Brown situation, McCoy said the "main thing" should always be to feed the superstars ... and that includes the outspoken receiver -- as well as Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith.

Ultimately, McCoy noted every player wants to pad the stat sheet ... but most importantly, they want to win, and they've been doing a lot of that in Philly lately.

While the "tush push" has remained a hot topic in the league, McCoy finds himself stuck in the middle ... but admitted if it went away, he wouldn't mind if Barkley benefited to the point where the running back breaks his franchise rushing records.

We also spoke about something really awesome McCoy has going on next month -- the "Friends of Shady Gala," an event at SoFi Stadium in L.A. to benefit at-risk youth through the Shades of Greatness Foundation.

McCoy said the Gala is special to help the communities of Harrisburg, Philadelphia and more ... and it lets his true purpose shine, which is to give back with the platform he's gotten through the game of football.