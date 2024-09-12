Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

LeSean McCoy, James Jones Pause NFL Debate On FS1 As Scary Earthquake Rocks Set

FS1's 'The Facility' Scary Earthquake Rocks Set ... Pauses Heated NFL Debate

091224_fs1_earthquake_kal
SHAKING THE STUDIO
FS1

A quartet of former NFL players were forced to pause a heated debate while they were live on television on Thursday morning ... after a terrifying earthquake rocked their set.

It all happened just minutes ago on FS1's "The Facility" -- when Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel were passionately discussing Baker Mayfield.

091224-fs1-earthquake-reaction-v1
FS1

Jones was trying to compare the Bucs star's career arc with Derek Carr's ... when, suddenly, the cameras that were filming the guys began shaking.

Initially, Jones tried to power through the quake that was rattling the Los Angeles area ... but the trembling became so much, McCoy made him stop.

james jones LeSean McCoy side by side sub
Getty

"Hold on, James!" the ex-Eagles running back screamed. "It's earthquaking, bruh! Talking about Baker Mayfield -- I almost lost my life!"

Eventually, the rolling ceased ... and Acho was able to inform the audience they had just experienced an earthquake.

chase daniel emmanuel acho side by side
Getty

The guys caught their breath for a second -- and somehow continued onward with the Mayfield chatter as if nothing had happened.

Of course, while it was scary -- officials formally said it was a 4.7 magnitude quake -- Californians are becoming used to it these days ... as quakes have been hitting SoCal pretty frequently this year.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later