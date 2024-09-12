LeSean McCoy, James Jones Pause NFL Debate On FS1 As Scary Earthquake Rocks Set

Play video content FS1

A quartet of former NFL players were forced to pause a heated debate while they were live on television on Thursday morning ... after a terrifying earthquake rocked their set.

Jones was trying to compare the Bucs star's career arc with Derek Carr's ... when, suddenly, the cameras that were filming the guys began shaking.

Initially, Jones tried to power through the quake that was rattling the Los Angeles area ... but the trembling became so much, McCoy made him stop.

"Hold on, James!" the ex-Eagles running back screamed. "It's earthquaking, bruh! Talking about Baker Mayfield -- I almost lost my life!"

Eventually, the rolling ceased ... and Acho was able to inform the audience they had just experienced an earthquake.

The guys caught their breath for a second -- and somehow continued onward with the Mayfield chatter as if nothing had happened.