LeSean McCoy Says Race 'Absolutely Not' Reason Eric Bieniemy Isn't NFL Head Coach

LeSean McCoy believes Eric Bieniemy's race is "absolutely not" the reason the NFL offensive coordinator is being passed over repeatedly for head coaching jobs ... explaining Monday he thinks, simply, the guy just isn't good enough for the gigs.

The former star running back -- who played under Bieniemy for one season in Kansas City in 2019 -- laid out his argument on FS1's "Speak" ... saying during his time with the coach, he didn't see much that would suggest he could be a successful head man.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023 @CutonDime25

Shady said while he was in K.C., Andy Reid ran the offense in almost every single way. He then claimed Bieniemy had "nothing to do with the pass game at all."

"What's his value?" McCoy asked of Bieniemy. "What makes him a good coordinator?"

Of course, many have believed the exact opposite of Shady -- saying Bieniemy did more than enough in his five years as Patrick Mahomes' offensive coordinator to prove he deserves an HC role. Some have insisted he's only been passed over because he's Black.

But, Shady shot that notion down after his co-host Emmanuel Acho asked about it on the show.

"People want to win," McCoy said. "The color thing, I get it. There should be more Black coaches. I definitely believe that ... They want to win. It has nothing to do with the color barrier at all."

It didn't take long for former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles to rush in to defend Bieniemy, saying on Twitter he vehemently disagreed with McCoy.

I have to disagree with you Shady. Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach. https://t.co/P5Tym1BBd4 — Jamaal Charles (@jamaalcharles) February 21, 2023 @jamaalcharles

"I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him," Charlies said in a tweet, "a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach."

Even though McCoy was critical of Bieniemy, who just left Kansas City this month for a new role as the Commanders' offensive coordinator, he did say he's still rooting for his former coach.