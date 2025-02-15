LeSean McCoy Says Philadelphia Eagles On Verge Of Dynasty

Play video content TMZ.com

Bad news for NFL fans hoping this was the last Eagles championship for a while ... LeSean McCoy tells TMZ Sports it's very possible Philadelphia goes on a dynastic run from here.

The former Birds tailback said out at LAX just a few days after Philly pounded Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX that he could see at least one more championship on the horizon for his old team.

He praised the squad's O-line and defense ... and called Saquon Barkley "amazing." He added that A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts' other weapons are great too.

"I think we it," he said.

As for the championship loser, McCoy doesn't think it's time to blow things up in K.C. just because of one loss. He also didn't seem to believe losing Travis Kelce to retirement would be that big of a blow.

Regardless, he sure appeared to think his Eagles would be the team to beat in 2025-26 ... telling us they don't need to add a thing this offseason.