C.J. Gardner-Johnson Trolls Taylor Swift Fans At Super Bowl Parade, 'LIX My Balls'

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's feud with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is still raging on ... he's currently out firing more shots at the duo with his wardrobe at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

Check out the Philadelphia star's 'fit Friday ... he's got on a black and green hoodie that reads, "Swifties Can LIX My Balls."

He's proudly showing it off, too, broadcasting it live on his IG page ... while flashing it to fans who are lining Philadelphia streets to cheer on the new NFL champs.

CJGJ, of course, has been going after Kelce and Swift ever since Philadelphia trounced the Chiefs, 40-22, in SB LIX ... taking to his Instagram page on Monday morning to say the star tight end "Should've Stayed w that thick s****" -- an apparent reference to Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

Swifties and others in Chiefs Kingdom have since responded by bombarding review pages of Gardner-Johnson's parents' Florida restaurant ... though Brian and Del told "TMZ Live" the attempted barb was a miss.