C.J. Gardner-Johnson Trolls Taylor Swift Fans At Super Bowl Parade, 'LIX My Balls'

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Trolls Swifties At Super Bowl Parade ... 'LIX My Balls'
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's feud with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is still raging on ... he's currently out firing more shots at the duo with his wardrobe at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.
Check out the Philadelphia star's 'fit Friday ... he's got on a black and green hoodie that reads, "Swifties Can LIX My Balls."
His shirt at the parade 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/iwlIogOvTp— T ▪️ (@telizabethhx) February 14, 2025 @telizabethhx
He's proudly showing it off, too, broadcasting it live on his IG page ... while flashing it to fans who are lining Philadelphia streets to cheer on the new NFL champs.
CJGJ, of course, has been going after Kelce and Swift ever since Philadelphia trounced the Chiefs, 40-22, in SB LIX ... taking to his Instagram page on Monday morning to say the star tight end "Should've Stayed w that thick s****" -- an apparent reference to Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.
Swifties and others in Chiefs Kingdom have since responded by bombarding review pages of Gardner-Johnson's parents' Florida restaurant ... though Brian and Del told "TMZ Live" the attempted barb was a miss.
Kelce and Swift have not yet weighed in on the drama -- at least not publicly -- but it's clear Gardner-Johnson's going to take it as far as he can ... maybe even to the podium in a few minutes, as Eagles players are expected to address crowds at the Philadelphia Museum of Art soon.