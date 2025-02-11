C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Mom's Restaurant Hit W/ Bad Reviews After Kelce, Swift Dig

A restaurant belonging to C.J. Gardner-Johnson's mom was bombarded by an onslaught of negative reviews on Monday ... a short time after the Philadelphia Eagles star took a jab at Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

The CJGJ barb came in the hours following Philly's dismantling of Kansas City, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. The defensive back shared a photo of him in front of the tight end during the big game, and captioned it, "Should've Stayed w that thick s****" -- an apparent reference to Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole.

Seems a bunch of Swifties and others in the Chiefs Kingdom didn't care much for the swipe -- as it looked like many of them raced to leave bad reviews on King's Grill's page.

The Rockledge, Fl. eatery -- which is owned by Gardner-Johnson's mother, Delatron Johnson -- was repeatedly called horrible ... and slapped with dozens of 1-star remarks.

The avalanche of reviews actually triggered an "Unusual Activity Alert" on the restaurant's Yelp page, and comments have temporarily been disabled. Google, meanwhile, has appeared to have removed all of the recent reviews left on its page.