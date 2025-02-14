Eagles GM Howie Roseman Bloodied At Super Bowl Parade After Beer Can Mishap

Howie Roseman apparently needs some pass-catching pointers from A.J. Brown ... 'cause the Eagles exec just sustained a facial injury out at Philadelphia's Super Bowl parade following a failed beer can toss.

Check out some photos of the Philly general manager on Friday ... he's walking the parade route with a big ole gash on his forehead -- after he reportedly couldn't snag a flying alcohol container from a fan.

Thankfully, while the wound looks gnarly, Roseman's remained in great spirits. He's actually been spotted with a smile on his face ... and a stogie in his mouth!

Roseman's mishap was hardly the only notable alcohol incident at Philadelphia's title celebration ... in fact, at least one other person on the Eagles' busses was drilled by booze earlier in the afternoon.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The players, meanwhile, have been guzzling suds from the jump of the day's festivities ... as many -- including Saquon Barkley -- have been seen chugging cold ones with Birds backers for hours.