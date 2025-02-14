Eagles GM Howie Roseman Bloodied At Super Bowl Parade After Beer Can Mishap
Howie Roseman apparently needs some pass-catching pointers from A.J. Brown ... 'cause the Eagles exec just sustained a facial injury out at Philadelphia's Super Bowl parade following a failed beer can toss.
Check out some photos of the Philly general manager on Friday ... he's walking the parade route with a big ole gash on his forehead -- after he reportedly couldn't snag a flying alcohol container from a fan.
Update: Howie Roseman is the MAN https://t.co/60oLGyu5xB pic.twitter.com/N4f3poezEG— Josh Sweat Truther (@EaglesBurna) February 14, 2025 @EaglesBurna
Thankfully, while the wound looks gnarly, Roseman's remained in great spirits. He's actually been spotted with a smile on his face ... and a stogie in his mouth!
Howie Roseman was hit in the head with a beer can. Oh Lord! #EaglesParade #HowieRoseman #Philadelphia #Philly #FlyEaglesFly #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/mk85fUl57o— 🦅 AC 🦅 (@ACinPhilly) February 14, 2025 @ACinPhilly
Roseman's mishap was hardly the only notable alcohol incident at Philadelphia's title celebration ... in fact, at least one other person on the Eagles' busses was drilled by booze earlier in the afternoon.
The players, meanwhile, have been guzzling suds from the jump of the day's festivities ... as many -- including Saquon Barkley -- have been seen chugging cold ones with Birds backers for hours.
The players are slated to address the crowds in just a few minutes -- here's to hoping they've mixed in a water or two before someone passes them the mics!