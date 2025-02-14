Two People Shot At Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Parade

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration has taken a tragic turn ... two people have reportedly been injured by gunfire while enjoying the parade.

Police told CBS News the shooting occurred Friday afternoon at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets -- just a few blocks away from where Eagles players addressed the thousands that had gathered to soak in the team's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Chiefs.

Further details surrounding the matter have not been immediately available ... we've reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Birds backers have filled Philly streets since the early hours of Friday ... as the parade officially got underway at 11 AM ET.

The festivities just now concluded, some four hours later. There was no mention of the shooting on the event's broadcast.

This is now the second time in the last year there's been gun violence at a Super Bowl parade -- in February 2024, one person was killed and dozens of others were injured in a shooting near where the Chiefs were relishing in their win over the 49ers.