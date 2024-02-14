New Video Of Moment Rapid-Fire Shots Rang Out at Kansas City Chiefs Rally

Play video content TMZSports.com

New video, obtained by TMZ, shows the moment a flurry of shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

You hear someone in the crowd scream out, "Patrick f**king Mahomes," seemingly in celebration of the Chiefs' victory. Then, in the distance, you hear a series of gunshots ... appearing to come from either an automatic or semiautomatic weapon, based on the rapid fire.

People then scramble for safety and victims fall to the ground.

At least one person was killed and authorities say 10 to 15 people were injured. None of the players, coaches or staffers were injured in the shooting.

Two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Play video content X / @craigcartonlive

Several people in the crowd had eyes on someone who they believed was one of the shooters. You see them run and then tackle that person to the ground and hold them down until cops arrived and took over.

The shooting occurred just after the parade ended.

Police do not know the motive.

Police do not know the motive.