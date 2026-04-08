Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Address Cozy Arizona Pics

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are doing their best to put out the massive fire that erupted after they were spotted holding hands recently ... insisting the pictures published on Tuesday don't tell the real story.

Page Six obtained images of the New England Patriots head coach and Athletic NFL reporter -- who are both married to other people -- spending time together at the Ambiente resort in Arizona when they were in town for NFL meetings last month ... showing them lounging by a pool and hugging on a rooftop.

The outlet also cited sources claiming the two were damn near inseparable throughout the day -- enjoying breakfast together before hopping in the hot tub ... and then soaking in the sunset later that night.

Social media had a field day with the snaps ... and speculation sparked that perhaps the two were romantic -- but both sides are adamant they weren't creeping on their spouses.

Vrabel said ... "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response."

Russini added ... "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

P6 noted its sources saw no one else with the coach and reporter throughout the stay.

Vrabel is a three-time Super Bowl champion from his playing days with the Pats ... and ultimately took over as head coach of the organization in 2025 after a stint with the Tennessee Titans.

He got married to his wife, Jen, in 1999. They have two kids together.