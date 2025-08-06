Mike Vrabel Bloodied During Scuffle At Patriots Training Camp

Mike Vrabel looked more like a player than a coach on Wednesday during Patriots training camp ... 'cause the New England sideline manager jumped in to stop a practice scuffle -- and he left it bloodied!

The scene unfolded during the Pats' joint workout with the Commanders. According to reporters on site, New England's TreVeyon Henderson and a Washington player got into it during a rep, leading Vrabel to hop into the mix in an effort to break things up.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel is bleeding from his face after jumping in another fight pic.twitter.com/WwMGqnkhTs — Drake 10 (@HoodiDrake) August 6, 2025 @HoodiDrake

When he popped out, he had a clear gash on his right cheek.

Fans online were loving the initiative shown from their coach ... and players had similar feelings toward it. Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye joked someone told him it looked like "the Trump gunshot wound."

Drake Maye says someone on the field said that Mike Vrabel getting a bloody cheek in today’s scrum with the Commanders looked like the “Trump gunshot wound”#NEPats #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/a224lv9gDa — WEEI (@WEEI) August 6, 2025 @WEEI

Wide receiver DeMario Douglas told reporters he loved seeing Vrabel jump in, saying "that says a lot about our coach."

"He'll do anything for us. That's love."

All of it went down in front of injured Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who made the trek out to Foxborough to get an early look at the team before the season.

He met up with both Vrabel and Maye ... and even took some time to speak with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

It should be noted the NBA champ was walking around without a boot just three months after tearing his right Achilles in the playoffs.