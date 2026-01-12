Mike Vrabel Bloodied After Taking Hit From Player During Patriots' Playoff Win

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel paid the price Sunday in a celebration gone wrong -- walking away with a bloody lip after getting clipped by one of his own players.

Following a big moment near the end of the Patriots’ 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, defensive tackle Milton Williams surged to the sidelines to hug his head coach … and inadvertently popped him in the face with his helmet, drawing blood.

Cameras caught Vrabel wiping away the red in what was supposed to be a moment of pure joy -- but he seemed amused amid the chaos of passion literally spilling over.

"Man, I was just turnt," Williams told reporters. "That was just pure emotion. I think I headbutted everyone, but I forgot Vrabes ain’t have no helmet on."

Williams had just recorded what was essentially a game-ending sack of Justin Herbert coming out of the 2-minute warning to clinch the Patriots' first playoff win since 2018.

The sideline was hyped, emotions were flying and Vrabel's lip paid the price!

The tough-as-nails coach brushed it off like it was nothing, staying locked in as trainers checked him out.

Play video content New England Patriots

He admitted Williams "got me pretty good, but that’s what happens" ... and he’ll have time to recover before a divisional-round showdown against either the Houston Texans or Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.