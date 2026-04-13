Patriots Say 'Business As Usual' For Mike Vrabel Amid Russini Controversy

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Dianna Russini might've been sidelined by her bosses, but it's quite literally "business as usual" in Foxborough for Mike Vrabel, according to the Patriots, who say the head coach is hard at work prepping for the NFL Draft.

Pats EVP of Player Personnel, Eliot Wolf, met with the media in New England, and was asked about Vrabel's participation as the scandal involving him and The Athletic reporter continues to be the most talked about story in sports. and media

"[Mike is] very involved. Business as usual," Wolf said. "He's been in there with us probably this round of meetings a little bit more than last year."

Eliot added ... "He's been contributing. He's watched a ton of the players."

It's the only time the controversy was alluded to during the 17-minute presser ... and it took nearly 13 minutes for a reporter to even reference the controversy.

Of course, Page Six posted photos of Vrabel and Russini -- who are both married -- at a boutique resort in Arizona in late March ... where the two were seen looking cozy at the pool and hot tub.

Both adamantly denied anything funny was going down, with Russini saying she was part of a group of six people. The Athletic seemed to initially believe her, releasing a strong statement of support.

Now, they say more information has come to light, and they're conducting a thorough investigation, and she will not be reporting in the meantime.

As for the Patriots, it doesn't seem to be the case.