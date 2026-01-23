Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Deion Sanders Praises GF Karrueche Tran, 'She's Added So Much to My Life!'

Deion Sanders is finally opening up about his relationship with Karrueche Tran ... and he's crediting her for taking his life to the next level.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach talked about the actress/model on his latest episode of "We Got Time Today" with Rocsi Diaz ... where he explained what he loves about his new partner.

"Good woman, good person," Sanders said about Tran.

"[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I'm smiling!"

Clearly, the happiness is mutual ... Tran has clearly been happy ever since the couple confirmed their dating rumors on Shilo Sanders' holiday vlog.

In fact, Tran was in great spirits when TMZ Sports caught up with her this week at LAX ... and talked about her Christmas with Deion and his family. He also got to meet her loved ones.

"It was a great holiday to spend with both families," Tran said. "It was a great, much-needed step. I'm happy it happened!"

Tran also talked about Deion's kids referring to her as stepmom -- and how she sometimes calls them stepsons -- which she said is all in good fun.

Overall, Tran said things with Sanders are great -- and judging by that grin on his face, he's lovin' it, too!