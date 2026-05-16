Megan Fox Hot Shots to Toast Her Big 4-0!
Megan Fox Hot Shots To Toast Her Big 4-0!
Published
Megan Fox hit the big 4-0 this year ... and she sure makes one bangin' birthday girl! The actress is still hot as ever, and there's really only one way to properly celebrate such a major milestone.
That's right ... it's time for some birthday hot shots! From nearly-nude red carpet fits to lusty lace-up looks, Megan loves putting her flawless figure on display.
So, hit her with a "Happy Bday" by checking out our gallery of her steamiest snaps!