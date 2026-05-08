Olivia Culpo Hot Shots Toasting Her 34th Birthday 🥂

Olivia Culpo is celebrating another trip around the sun -- and honestly, we’re celebrating right along with her -- by soaking up a scorching-hot gallery of her sexiest snaps!

Take a scroll through the pics -- the former Miss Universe winner’s putting those pageant-winning looks to very good use with a parade of tiny bikinis, glam poses and sun-drenched thirst traps.

And if you somehow need a timeout from all the heat, why not take your best shot at our Olivia-inspired game while you’re at it?